Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid midfielder Franco Mastantuono.

The talented young Argentine has struggled for regular opportunities at Real Madrid since the €45 million move. It seems Chelsea are prepared to give him an opportunity, with a loan move on the cards, as per Fichajes.

Real Madrid is not opposed to a temporary move and believes a well-planned loan could accelerate the player’s development. Mastantuono is highly rated and has a bright future ahead of him. However, he needs to play regularly in order to continue his development. Sitting on the bench at the Spanish club will not benefit him.

It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal across the line. They need more creativity and dynamism in the midfield, and the South American could be ideal. He has the technical attributes to thrive in Premier League football, and exposure to English football could help him grow.

Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in Europe and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down. The player will be determined to secure more time, and the move would make a lot of sense for all parties. Chelsea can improve the squad in the second half of the season without a significant investment, and Real Madrid can ensure the player improves with more experience.

The 18-year-old is expected to develop into a future star, and Real Madrid must handle his development carefully. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea will follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming days.

Mastantuono has had 683 minutes of first-team football for Real Madrid in La Liga so far, and he has one goal to his name. He can operate as the central attacking midfielder as well as a right-sided winger. He could be very useful for Chelsea during the second half of the season.