Crystal Palace want Chelsea defender to replace Guehi

Crystal Palace are exploring a move for highly rated Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong, with the club considering both a loan and a permanent deal for one of the Premier League’s most exciting young centre-backs.



According to Sky Sports News, the 19-year-old has emerged as a serious option for the Eagles as they continue to rebuild their defensive structure following Marc Guehi’s high-profile transfer to Manchester City earlier this month.

Guehi’s departure has left Palace short of senior centre-back options, with Maxence Lacroix, Jaydee Canvot, Chris Richards, and Chadi Riad currently forming the core of the club’s defensive depth.

While each offers unique qualities, the absence of Guehi, who had established himself as one of the best defenders in the league, has created a void the club is eager to fill with another elite prospect.

Crystal Palace target move for Chelsea’s Acheampong

Acheampong fits that mould perfectly. Viewed internally at Chelsea as a defender with immense potential, he has risen through the club’s academy ranks with considerable acclaim.

The teenager has already made 31 senior appearances, scoring once, and has featured 17 times across all competitions this season.

Despite his impressive development, he has not played as regularly as expected, opening the door to potential interest from Premier League and European clubs.

Notably, Chelsea rejected advances from Borussia Dortmund last summer, signalling how highly they rate Acheampong.

However, with competition for defensive places fierce at Stamford Bridge and the club continuing to invest heavily in young talent, the path to consistent minutes for the 19-year-old remains unclear.

Blues have still not made a decision over Acheampong

This uncertainty could make the prospect of a move, temporary or permanent, more attractive as Acheampong evaluates what is best for his long-term progression.

At present, no formal negotiations have taken place between Palace and Chelsea, and it remains unclear whether the Blues would sanction a January exit.

Chelsea’s stance will likely depend on squad needs, upcoming fixtures, and their long-term assessment of Acheampong’s value.

Whether the move materialises this month or develops into a summer pursuit, the 19-year-old’s situation is one to watch closely.

