Crystal Palace make move to sign Leeds United striker

Crystal Palace have identified Joel Piroe as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, with Sky Sports reporting that the London club have made an official enquiry for the Leeds United striker.



With Mateta strongly linked with a move away from Selhurst Park before the transfer deadline, Palace are preparing contingency plans and Piroe has emerged as one of their leading options.

The 26-year-old Dutchman was expected to shine for the Whites but his Premier League impact under Daniel Farke has been limited.

Despite scoring consistently in the lower division, Piroe has struggled to secure regular minutes in England’s top flight, playing just 203 Premier League minutes this season and failing to register a goal or assist in 10 appearances.

Joel Piroe is struggling for playing time at Leeds United

His last league start came in August, and he now finds himself behind Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Lukas Nmecha in Farke’s striking hierarchy.

Leeds are understood to be in the market for a new striker themselves, which has sparked speculation that they may consider offers for Piroe if the right deal presents itself.

However, sources within Elland Road insist the player is not actively seeking an exit and is prepared to fight for his place.

Leeds, therefore, are not expected to force him out of the club, creating a delicate situation for Palace as they assess whether the striker would be available and willing to make the move.

Crystal Palace’s interest in Piroe stems from their looming need to reinforce the forward line.

Crystal Palace are looking to replace Mateta

Mateta, who has already agreed personal terms with AC Milan, is pushing for a move away, and Palace must prepare for the possibility of losing their top-scoring striker before the window closes.

Palace are exploring both short-term and long-term options as they recalibrate their attack under Oliver Glasner’s system.

While Piroe is viewed as a promising candidate, negotiations may depend on Leeds’ ability to secure a replacement, something they have struggled with so far this window.

With Leeds balancing squad stability and potential striker reinforcements, and Palace preparing for Mateta’s departure, the Dutchman may yet find himself at the centre of a late-window reshuffle.

