English media refutes Trent Alexander-Arnold claim made by Spanish report

Real Madrid have strongly rejected reports from Spain claiming that Trent Alexander-Arnold has been told to leave the club this summer.

According to the Daily Mail, suggestions that interim manager Álvaro Arbeloa has instructed the England international to depart are entirely inaccurate.

Instead, the Spanish giants remain confident in Alexander-Arnold’s long-term future at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The 27-year-old full-back has endured a challenging start to life in Spain following his high-profile move from Liverpool last summer.

After being one of the Premier League’s most influential defenders for several seasons, Alexander-Arnold arrived in Madrid with enormous expectations on his shoulders.

Trent Alexander-Arnold has struggled at Real Madrid

However, adjustment to a new league, new tactical demands, and a new environment has proven more difficult than anticipated.

Initially, he slipped down the pecking order as Carlo Ancelotti, before departing, favoured more defensively robust options while Alexander-Arnold adapted to the team’s structure.

The situation worsened when he suffered a significant leg injury, sidelining him for nearly two months and halting any momentum he had begun to build.

Spanish outlets had recently suggested that Arbeloa, now serving as interim manager, had lost patience and recommended that the club move Alexander-Arnold on in the summer.

But sources close to Real Madrid insist those claims are completely unfounded.

The club remains convinced of his exceptional talent, elite passing ability, and potential to develop into a key weapon for the team across multiple positions.

English full-back has the trust of the club

The club’s top hierarchy, including president Florentino Pérez and sporting director Juni Calafat, still regard Alexander-Arnold as a major long-term investment.

Alexander-Arnold is now nearing a return to action and is expected to rejoin full training shortly. His comeback is seen internally as an important boost for Madrid’s title charge, with Arbeloa reportedly eager to integrate him back into the squad and explore his versatility.

While the Englishman’s first season in Spain has been far from smooth, Real Madrid remain committed to giving him the platform to succeed.

