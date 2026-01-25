Euro giants see their bid rejected by Crystal Palace despite player agreeing personal terms with them

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace have turned down an official offer from AC Milan for in-form striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, according to French outlet Footmercato.

Despite the setback, the Italian giants remain determined to bring the French forward to the San Siro and are expected to continue discussions in an attempt to reach a deal that satisfies all parties involved.

Mateta has reportedly agreed personal terms with AC Milan, signalling his strong desire to make the move.

The striker communicated his wish to leave Palace earlier this month, hoping to take the next step in his career after enjoying his most productive season in English football.

Mateta has decided to leave Crystal Palace

However, Palace’s stance remains firm for now. With the Frenchman under contract until June 2027, the Premier League club are under no immediate pressure to sell and will only consider a deal they feel accurately reflects his value.

The 28-year-old forward has been a bright spark for Crystal Palace in an otherwise inconsistent campaign.

Mateta has scored eight goals in 22 Premier League matches, showcasing improved link-up play, physical presence, and a sharper instinct in front of goal.

His rise in form has been noted not only in England but also abroad, with Milan identifying him as a suitable addition to strengthen their attacking options.

Palace, meanwhile, are aware of Mateta’s importance to their attack, especially with injuries and form issues elsewhere in the squad.

Oliver Glasner is reluctant to lose Mateta mid-season

Manager Oliver Glasner, who is set to leave at the end of the season, has relied on Mateta’s physicality and ability to hold up play as key components of the team’s forward structure.

Losing the striker mid-season would leave Palace desperately short of goal-scoring options unless they secure a capable replacement.

Negotiations are expected to continue, with Milan reportedly preparing an improved proposal.

While personal terms are not an obstacle, the transfer now depends on whether the Italian club can meet Crystal Palace’s valuation.

Crystal Palace & Aston Villa eyeing 43-goal star who’s open to PL transfer