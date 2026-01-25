(Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have reportedly set their sights on Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez, with the Argentine emerging as a surprise transfer target for the Spanish giants.

As Los Blancos continue planning the next evolution of their midfield, Enzo is being viewed internally as a ‘potential statement’ signing by Real Madrid, a development that has understandably unsettled Chelsea supporters.

Fernandez has become central to life at Stamford Bridge, but the pull of the Bernabéu has a habit of testing even the strongest loyalties.

Joe Cole thinks Real Madrid could turn Enzo Fernandez’s head

Former Chelsea star Joe Cole has weighed in on the speculation, admitting that the pull of Real Madrid is often too strong for even the most loyal players to resist.

Speaking to Paddy Power (as quoted by The Mirror), Cole expressed his admiration for Fernandez but warned that the midfielder is entering a crucial stage of his career where silverware becomes the priority.

“He’s an important player, a real leader in that dressing room. He’s getting to the age now where he’s going to want to win the big trophies.”

Cole’s concerns highlight a shift in Chelsea’s status compared to the dominance of previous eras. While acknowledging the club’s history of retaining talent, he admitted the landscape has changed.

“If Real Madrid comes calling for any player, it turns their heads,” Cole explained. “But it’s massively important that Chelsea keep him. I’m not sure what the price tag would be. If this was the Chelsea of 10/15 years ago, you’d say there’s no chance that we’d sell our best players until you absolutely have to. But nowadays I just don’t know.”

Enzo Fernandez is thriving as Chelsea’s midfield leader

The speculation comes amidst a standout campaign for Enzo Fernandez.

Now 25, the Argentine has evolved into the heartbeat of the Chelsea side, dictating play with a maturity that justifies the club’s massive investment in him three years ago.

His ability to break lines and control the tempo has been instrumental in Chelsea’s push for European qualification this season.

In 32 games across all competitions, he has scored eight goals and assisted four goals this season. This has taken his overall tally for the club to 25 goals and 27 assists.

Beyond his technical contributions, Fernandez has assumed a significant leadership role. Often wearing the armband in the absence of Reece James, he has been the driving force in a young squad.

Losing him now would not only strip Chelsea of their best playmaker but also a key leader, a scenario the club hierarchy will be desperate to avoid as they look to build a team capable of challenging for the very trophies Cole fears Fernandez may seek elsewhere.