Leeds want to sign a new midfielder. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Leeds United are reportedly interested in bringing Ben Chilwell back to England.

According to a Daily Mail report, they are hoping to sign the 29-year-old, especially after Gabriel Gudmundsson’s injury. Leeds wanted Chilwell at the start of the season as well.

Ben Chilwell to return?

It will be interesting to see if the former Chelsea player is willing to return to the Premier League. He joined French club Strasbourg on a free transfer, and he has been an important player for them this season. The opportunity to play in the Premier League could be exciting for the former Chelsea star.

Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need more quality in the team. Adding the 29-year-old will not only help them improve defensively but also help them going forward. He can make an impact at both ends of the pitch, especially if he manages to recapture his peak form.

Chilwell could be useful for Leeds

He was regarded as one of the best full-backs in the Premier League during his time with Leicester City. However, the move to Chelsea did not work for him. He struggled with injury problems and was eventually replaced. He will look to prove his worth in the Premier League once again, and a move to Leeds United would be ideal.

Leeds have a quality team, and the defender could be attracted to the idea of joining them. It remains to be seen whether the English club can secure an agreement with the French outfit. They might not want to lose an important player like Chilwell in the middle of the season.

The 29-year-old defender could play a key role in their push for survival if he manages to join the club this month.