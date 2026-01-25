(Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to have sensationally pulled the plug on a deal that would have seen club legend Andy Robertson join Premier League rivals Tottenham this month.

Despite talks between the two clubs and the player’s apparent willingness to seek a fresh challenge, the Reds’ hierarchy has performed a late-window about-face.

With the transfer deadline looming on February 2, Liverpool have informed Spurs that their vice-captain is no longer for sale, prioritising squad depth over a nominal transfer fee for the 31-year-old.

Liverpool make Andy Robertson transfer U-turn

Transfer insider Ben Jacobs shared the breaking development on X, clarifying that while the move was close, Liverpool’s current defensive situation made an exit too risky.

He reveals that Liverpool had seriously considered Tottenham’s offer, valued at over £5 million with add-ons, and even explored recalling Kostas Tsimikas from his loan spell at AS Roma to act as cover for first-choice left-back Milos Kerkez.

However, Arne Slot’s side ultimately decided against proceeding.

Jacobs noted that Robertson has remained “professional throughout negotiations” and, while open to the move to North London, never agitated for an exit.

Jacobs posted:

“Andy Robertson to remain at Liverpool, as it stands. Liverpool do not currently feel in a position to sell. “Exit talks always handled with the best interests of Robertson and Liverpool at the forefront of both parties minds. “Liverpool have considered the Spurs offer, worth over £5m with add-ons, and looked at recalling Kostas Tsimikas, but decided not to proceed as of now. “Although late window movement could alter things, for now Liverpool intend to keep Robertson. “Robertson has conducted himself professionally throughout negotiations. Although open to Spurs, he has not agitated for a move.”

Andy Robertson to remain at Liverpool, as it stands. Liverpool do not currently feel in a position to sell. Exit talks always handled with the best interests of Robertson and Liverpool at the forefront of both parties minds. Liverpool have considered the Spurs offer, worth… pic.twitter.com/4JnqvD8m4z — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 25, 2026

It was suggested that Liverpool sanctioning Robertson’s move to Tottenham could lay the groundwork for a summer move for Micky van de Ven.

However, with the Reds pulling the plug on the deal, there is a chance that the Merseyside club may not be able to establish that advantage during any future negotiations.

Robertson to get the Anfield sending off he deserves

The decision to retain Robertson ensures that one of the most decorated players of the modern era will not leave Anfield via the back door in a mid-season cut-price deal.

Since joining from Hull City in 2017, Robertson has been the heartbeat of Liverpool’s defense, winning every major trophy available.

By keeping him for the final six months of his contract, Liverpool ensure that the Anfield fan favourite will receive the grand farewell he deserves at the end of the campaign.

With the club still fighting for a top-four finish and European honors, his veteran presence and leadership will be vital, even if he is currently playing second fiddle to Kerkez.

For the Liverpool faithful, seeing their ‘working-class hero’ finish the season in Red is a far more fitting conclusion to his legendary Merseyside story.