Liverpool are interested in signing the Rennes defender Jeremy Jacquet.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Chelsea want to sign the player this month, but they have had an approach for the player rejected. The French outfit will not sanction his departure in January. However, they could be open to a sale in the summer.

Liverpool keen on Jeremy Jacquet

Liverpool are ‘interested’ in Jacquet and have joined the race. German champions Bayern Munich are also monitoring the talented young defender. It will be interesting to see where the 20-year-old ends up. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he has shown his quality in Ligue 1. He has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football, and he could be a star for Liverpool or Chelsea.

Liverpool need to find a quality replacement for Ibrahima Konate, who will leave the club as a free agent in the summer. Signing the 20-year-old could be a wise decision. He has the tools to develop into a top-class defender with the right guidance, and Liverpool could groom him into a future star.

Chelsea keen on Jacquet

Chelsea have looked quite vulnerable at the park as well. They need upgrades on players like Axel Disasi and Benoit Badiashile. Signing the French defender would be ideal for them. It is no surprise that they are desperate to secure his signature this month.

Meanwhile, Rennes will hope for an auction in the summer so that they can recoup as much as possible for the young defender.

The player is likely to be tempted to move to the Premier League, but he should look to choose his next destination carefully. He should join a club where he has a prominent role in the starting lineup. Sitting on the bench would be detrimental to his development.