A corner flag is seen during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Fulham FC. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the agents of Xabi Alonso.

It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to appoint the 44-year-old manager before the end of the season. It has been a disappointing season for the Premier League champions, and their title defence has not gone according to plan. Despite spending substantial sums during the summer window, they have struggled and are currently fighting for a place in the top four.

Liverpool to replace Arne Slot with Alonso?

Missing out on Champions League qualification would be devastating for Liverpool. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make a change to salvage the season.

Arne Slot has not managed to get the best out of his players, and Liverpool have been outplayed quite often this season. There has been no sign of progress in recent weeks, and it would be ideal for the club hierarchy to consider a change.

Alonso is currently unemployed after being shown the door by Real Madrid. The report from Fichajes claims that contact with the manager’s agent has been positive, and that Liverpool are now waiting patiently to see how the situation develops.

Xabi Alonso would be a quality addition

The 44-year-old has proven himself in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen, and Real Madrid did not do too badly under him either. There is no doubt that he is one of the most talented young managers in the game, and he could prove to be the ideal acquisition for Liverpool.

His arrival will certainly delight, summer signing, Florian Wirtz. Alonso played a key role in his development at the German club, bringing out the best in the midfielder. Wirtz has shown significant improvement in recent weeks, and the arrival of the Spanish manager could help him continue to develop.