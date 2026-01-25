Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on during the win vs Marseille (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni has been linked with a move away from the club, and he is on the radar of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The two Premier League clubs are keen on the 25-year-old and have offered €100 million each, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is willing to sanction his departure.

Tchouameni has also been linked with Chelsea and Manchester United.

Aurelien Tchouameni would be a superb addition

The 25-year-old has done well for the La Liga outfit since joining them, but a move to the Premier League could be exciting for the French international. He has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football, and he could be a key player for Liverpool and Tottenham. Both teams need more defensive cover and physicality in the middle of the park.

Liverpool have used Ryan Gravenberch as a defensive midfielder, but the Netherlands international is more suited to the role of central midfielder. Signing the French international would allow the Netherlands star to operate in his natural role. It could bring out the best in the team.

Spurs keen on Tchouameni

Similarly, Tottenham need more control and defensive cover in the middle of the park, and Tchouaméni would be an upgrade on players like Yves Bissouma. João Palhinha is expected to leave the club when his loan deal expires, and Tottenham need more quality in that area of the pitch.

€100 million is a lot of money for the French international, and it will be interesting to see if Real Madrid is tempted to sanction his departure. They will be able to improve multiple areas of their squad with that money.

However, the report claims that Real Madrid is in no hurry to make a decision regarding the midfielder. It does not seem like any move will materialise this month. It will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.