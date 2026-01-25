Liverpool FC players lining up for the game vs Marseille (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing the Fulham defender Antonee Robinson.

The former Everton defender has been identified as a replacement for Andrew Robertson. The Scottish defender could be on his way to Tottenham this month. Liverpool will need to replace him, and the 28-year-old could be ideal. The United States International is reportedly keen on a move to Liverpool, according to TEAMtalk.

Antonee Robinson has done well for Fulham

He has been a key player for Fulham, scoring 3 goals and providing 22 assists across over 200 appearances. This could be the right time for him to take the next step in his career and join a bigger club. The move to Liverpool will be exciting for him, and he will get to play with world-class players.

Liverpool could help him push for trophies in the coming seasons as well.

They signed Milos Kerkez at the start of the season, and the young Hungarian is doing well in recent weeks. However, he needs more competition for places and signing Robinson would be ideal. The two players could compete for the starting spot, and it would help Liverpool improve as a team.

Can the Reds sign Robinson?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool submits an offer for the United States international in the coming weeks. They have the finances to get the deal across the line, and convincing the player will not be difficult for them. He is already keen on the move, and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement.

Meanwhile, Robertson will look to play regularly at Tottenham and get his career back on track. He is currently the backup option at Liverpool and he is too good to sit on the bench every week.