Man United already admit defeat in midfielder race as two top targets have been identified

Manchester United have placed Carlos Baleba and Adam Wharton at the top of their midfield shortlist for the summer transfer window, according to The i Paper.



While the club has also monitored the development of Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, Old Trafford officials now believe the 23-year-old is more likely to end up at Manchester City, shifting United’s focus firmly onto Baleba and Wharton.

Strengthening midfield has become United’s top priority going into the summer, especially following Casemiro’s decision to leave the club at the end of the season.

The Brazilian’s departure will create a significant void in the squad, adding urgency to United’s long-standing search for more technical quality and balance in the centre of the pitch.

Man United identify top midfield targets

United’s midfield has been a persistent problem area for several years. Aside from the emergence of Kobbie Mainoo, who continues to develop at an impressive rate, and Manuel Ugarte, who has struggled for consistency this season, the club lacks a player capable of linking defence to attack with authority.

United’s need for a midfielder with a stronger passing range, greater athleticism, and the ability to dictate tempo under pressure.

United attempted to sign Baleba last summer, but the Brighton midfielder’s high valuation made negotiations difficult.

The 22-year-old has since continued to grow into one of the Premier League’s most exciting young midfielders, praised for his energy, ball-carrying strength, and defensive instincts.

Brighton remain reluctant sellers, but United consider him a realistic target if a suitable bid is structured.

Wharton, meanwhile, has rapidly emerged as one of England’s best young midfield talents.

Adam Wharton to United in the summer?

Since joining Crystal Palace from Blackburn Rovers in early 2024, the 21-year-old has showcased remarkable maturity, composure and tactical intelligence.

His performances helped Palace win both the FA Cup and Community Shield, elevating his profile across the Premier League and earning him England recognition.

However, Palace are expected to demand a significant fee, likely upwards of £60-70 million, given Wharton’s long-term contract and rapid rise.

Still, United believe he is worth the investment as part of a wider rebuild under incoming leadership and a revamped recruitment strategy prioritising younger, Premier League-ready talent.

United are widely expected to make two midfield signings, not just one.

