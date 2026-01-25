Michael Carrick, Interim Head Coach of Manchester United (Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Rennes forward Mohamed Kader Meite has done quite well for the French outfit this season, and he has attracted the attention of multiple clubs.

Saudi Arabian outfit Al Hilal is prepared to pay €40 million in order to sign the player, and it remains to be seen whether Rennes will sanction his departure. Meanwhile, a report from Foot Mercato claims that Manchester United could ambush the move and is keen to secure the 18-year-old’s services.

Mohamed Kader Meite could be a future star

He is highly rated across Europe. Meite could develop into a future star with the right guidance. Manchester United need more depth in the attacking unit, and he would be a long-term acquisition for the club. Manchester United has done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in Meïté’s development.

They have the finances to pay a premium for him, and it will be interesting to see if the French outfit is prepared to sanction his departure. He is a young player with significant potential, and it is no surprise that top clubs like Manchester United are monitoring his progress.

Meite could fancy Premier League move

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young attacker. It would be a step up for him, and regular football at the highest level could bring out the best in him and accelerate his development.

The player is likely to be tempted if there is a concrete proposal from Manchester United on the table. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to play for them will be hard to turn down.

The player has scored three goals across all competitions this season, and his numbers are likely to improve when he plays alongside top-quality players at Old Trafford.

Chelsea is also interested in Meite.