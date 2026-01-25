Footage via Sky Sports

Machester United saw themselves come back into the game after a poor mistake from Martin Zubimendi.

The Gunners took the lead in the 29th minute through a Lisandro Martinez own goal.

However, the hosts’ lead did not last for long as United equalised less than ten minutes after.

The goal came from an awful mistake from Martin Zubimendi, who gifted the ball to Bryan Mbeumo with a careless backpass.

The Cameroon international still had much to do as he maintained his calm before slotting it past the Arsenal goalkeeper to make it 1-1.

Watch the goal below:

Bryan Mbeumo equalises for Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/zDbCns36MM — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Bryan Mbeumo has been Man United’s best player

While the goal came from an Arsenal error, it was no surprise that Mbeumo was the man sharp enough to punish it.

Since his high-profile move from Brentford, the forward has arguably been Manchester United’s standout performer in the 2025/26 campaign.

With 8 goals in 18 Premier League appearances this season, Mbeumo has provided the clinical edge United desperately lacked in previous years.

His pace and direct running have transformed United’s counter-attacking threat, and his composure in front of goal, demonstrated perfectly against Raya, has made him the first name on the team sheet.

In a season where other forwards have struggled for consistency, Mbeumo has been the reliable spark, often dragging his team back into contests through sheer persistence and intelligent positioning.

Mbeumo’s record against top teams this season

Mbeumo’s equaliser at the Emirates adds to an impressive collection of performances against the Premier League’s elite this season.

He was on target against Liverpool and scored the opener for Man United against Man City last weekend.

He has developed a reputation as a ‘big game’ player, consistently delivering when the stakes are highest.