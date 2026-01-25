(Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s dramatic 3-2 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium may come at a heavy price, with match-winner Matheus Cunha facing the prospect of retrospective action from the FA.

The Brazilian star, who came off the bench to score the decisive goal in the dying moments, was the hero of the night for interim boss Michael Carrick.

However, according to the Manchester Evening News, his celebrations might land him in hot water, with suggestions that the FA could review footage of an explicit outburst directed straight into a broadcast camera.

What did Matheus Cunha do?

The incident occurred immediately after Cunha restored United’s lead following Mikel Merino’s equaliser for the Gunners.

Capping off a brilliant sequence involving Bruno Fernandes and Kobbie Mainoo, Cunha curled a sublime finish into the bottom corner to send the traveling support in frenzy.

Cunha then sprinted toward the corner flag, grabbed a pitch-side camera, and shouted directly down the lens. While the audio was not crystal clear, the message contained an audible explicit.

The outburst was significant enough to force immediate damage control from the broadcasters.

Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury issued an on-air apology moments later, stating: “If you heard some bad language in among the celebrations, for that we apologise.”

What do the FA rules say?

While the on-field officials did not punish the striker at the time, Cunha is not in the clear.

According to the report, the FA’s guidelines regarding “offensive, insulting or abusive language and/or gestures” are strict.

The rules explicitly state that swearing directly into a camera can be interpreted as a “clear and deliberate” act of misconduct that brings the game into disrepute.

Because the incident was broadcast to a global audience, the FA holds the power to take retroactive disciplinary action.

If the regulatory commission deems the act severe enough, the United forward could face a suspension, ruling him out of upcoming crucial fixtures.

Cunha has been impressive of late

The goal was a reminder of why Manchester United brought Matheus Cunha to Old Trafford in the first place.

After struggling for consistency, this cameo showed the sharpness and clinical edge that defined his best days at Wolves.

Period Games Played Goals Assists Goals per Game Assists per Game First 14 games 14 1 0 0.07 0.00 Last 9 games 9 4 2 0.44 0.22

Matheus Cunha’s Premier League stats comparison

It also serves as further proof of the effect Michael Carrick has had on the players.

Since taking over from Ruben Amorim, Michael Carrick has managed to unlock the potential of a previously disjointed attack.

With back-to-back wins over Manchester City and Arsenal, players like Cunha and Dorgu among others are finally finding their best form, playing with a freedom and confidence that suggests the season is far from over for the Red Devils.