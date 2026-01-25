Michael Carrick pulled an all-nighter to outsmart Mikel Arteta in Man United’s Arsenal win

(Photo by Nigel French/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images)

Michael Carrick reportedly spent all night planning the perfect game plan to beat Arsenal.

Following a dismal spell under Ruben Amorim, Carrick has restored belief at Old Trafford with immediate effect.

However, new details have emerged suggesting that United’s 3-2 win wasn’t just down to ‘new manager bounce’ – it was the result of a gruelling, obsession-level tactical breakdown that kept the coaching staff awake until the early hours of matchday.

How Michael Carrick beat Arsenal

According to a prominent insider on X, Michael Carrick left nothing to chance in his preparation for the trip to North London.

The report reveals that Carrick and his backroom staff pulled an all-nighter before the game, finally going to sleep at 2am.

The reason for the late finish was an exhaustive video analysis session where the manager reportedly watched Arsenal’s last five matches in full.

The ‘clear plan’ mentioned by the insider appeared to focus on bypassing Arsenal.

The resulting game plan allowed Carrick to set up a team that was able to tactically outsmart the otherwise solid Arsenal side.

WHAT A GOAL. WHAT A GAME. ? MATHEUS CUNHA PUTS MAN UNITED BACK ON TOP MINUTES AFTER ARSENAL'S EQUALIZER. pic.twitter.com/3AVda6KUDo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 25, 2026

Carrick’s perfect return to Old Trafford

The victory at the Emirates cements a dream start for Carrick’s second interim spell, securing six points from six against the league’s two strongest sides.

It marks a drastic shift in mood from the lethargy of the Amorim era.

Just a week ago, Carrick orchestrated a dominant 2-0 derby win over Manchester City, where his ‘attack-minded’ approach caught Pep Guardiola off guard. To follow that up by outmaneuvering Mikel Arteta away from home.

While the City win was built on energy and atmosphere at Old Trafford, the Arsenal victory was a triumph of preparation.

United looked organised, dangerous on the break, and crucially, they knew exactly what was coming.

The tactical shift to 4-2-3-1 is doing wonders with Patrick Dorgu thriving in new position.

Next up for Michael Carrick: Fulham at Old Trafford next Sunday.