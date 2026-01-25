(Photo by Sky Sports/Marc Atkins/Getty Images)

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira delivered a mixed verdict on his former club’s title credentials following their agonizing 3-2 defeat to Manchester United at the Emirates.

The Gunners, who saw their lead at the top of the Premier League table cut to just four points, collapsed late on as Matheus Cunha’s stunning winner for the visitors silenced the home crowd.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Vieira was visibly disappointed by the performance but refused to write off Mikel Arteta’s side just yet.

Patrick Vieira makes Arsenal title prediction

Despite the gloom in North London, the “Invincibles” captain insisted that the title race is far from over.

While he acknowledged that Manchester City remains a looming threat, particularly as their injury crisis eases, he backed Arsenal to recover.

He said: “I was expecting Arsenal to win the game against Man United, but they didn’t. City had a difficult period (with injuries).

“All their players will come back from injuries, and I believe City will perform really well by the end of the season. It is still really open.”

When pressed by Gary Neville on who he believes will win the league, Vieira added:

“I think Arsenal have enough, even though I am disappointed with the performance. I believe they will go to Leeds and win the game there.

“I think Arsenal have enough to go all the way and win the title, but if they don’t win against Leeds, there will be more pressure, especially if Man City win their next game. Then the question could change.”

Patrick Vieira reveals whether he still believes Arsenal will win the Premier League after their defeat to Man Utd…? pic.twitter.com/s4kEgx1Qct — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Pressure mounting as old fears resurface for Arteta

Around the Emirates, the anxiety is unmistakable.

Arsenal have now dropped points in three consecutive matches, and the manner of the defeat to United has only amplified familiar concerns.

A costly error from Martin Zubimendi, combined with the failure to capitalise on momentum after Mikel Merino’s equaliser, has raised fresh questions about the squad’s mentality in decisive moments.

Those doubts are sharpened by history. Arsenal have finished runners-up in three consecutive seasons, repeatedly falling just short when the pressure peaks.

This added pressure will be at the back of the mind of the manager as well as the players.

Will they be able to take the pressure and win it this season remains to be seen.