Mohamed Kader Meïté, the highly rated 18-year-old Rennes striker with dual French–Ivorian nationality, has rapidly become one of the most sought-after young talents in Europe this winter.



His explosive emergence in Ligue 1, combined with his maturity, pace, and sharp eye for goal, has drawn the attention of numerous Premier League clubs, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The attacker has scored three goals in 19 appearances in all competitions for the French club.

Chelsea, Manchester United, Brighton, Tottenham, Aston Villa, Newcastle, and Brentford have all sent scouts to watch Meïté over the past month.

Chelsea & Man United face Premier League competition

However, Crystal Palace appear to be taking the most decisive steps so far, having submitted a formal enquiry earlier in January.

Palace’s interest is part of their long-term recruitment strategy of targeting high-ceiling talents capable of developing into Premier League-level starters, following a model similar to their successful moves for Michael Olise and Marc Guéhi.

While English clubs continue to analyse the teenager’s progress, the biggest financial offer so far has come from the Saudi Pro League, with Al-Hilal reportedly tabling a €40 million bid.

Yet despite the attractive salary package on offer, sources close to Meïté suggest he remains unconvinced about a move to the Middle East at this stage of his career.

The youngster believes his development is better served by staying in Europe and prefers to assess his options in the summer, when more clubs will be able to negotiate with clearer financial structures and squad plans.

United are tracking the attacker with keen interest

Man United are monitoring Meïté closely. While no formal offer has been made, insiders at Old Trafford see the Rennes striker as a profile worth tracking, especially given United’s increasing emphasis on long-term squad building and identifying emerging European talent.

Rennes, meanwhile, are in a strong negotiating position. Meïté is under contract until June 2028, and the French club have no urgency to sell, particularly not mid-season.

His steady performances in Ligue 1, along with his growing physical presence and improved decision-making, have only reinforced the belief within Rennes that his value could rise significantly over the next six months.

With some of the top clubs interested in signing him, it appears like Chelsea and Man United could lead the race to sign him if they step up their interest.

