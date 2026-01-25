A Sunderland flag flutters in the breeze prior to a Barclays Premier League match. (Photo by Matthew Ashton/Getty Images)

Sunderland are preparing for a double exit this month, and the likes of Dan Neil and Arthur Masuaku could be on their way out of the club.

According to a report via the Sunderland Echo, Neil has been left out of the squad ahead of the Premier League match against West Ham United due to speculation surrounding his future.

Several outfits are interested in signing the player, and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The midfielder is no longer a key player for Sunderland, and it would make sense for him to move on and join a club where he can play regularly.

Arthur Masuaku to move on

On the other hand, Masuaku is not a guaranteed starter for the newly promoted club either. He has been linked with a move away from Sunderland in recent months, and French outfit RC Lens are interested in securing his signature. The 32-year-old joined Sunderland last summer on a free transfer, and sitting on the bench at the English club does not make any sense for him. He will look to move on and play regularly at this stage of his career.

Sunderland should get rid of unwanted stars

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland can get rid of both players before the window closes.

They have done quite well in the Premier League this season, and they will look to finish in the top half of the table. They need to further improve the squad, and getting rid of fringe players could help them bring in fresh talent.

Meanwhile, the two players will look to get their careers back on track, and the move would be ideal for them. It remains to be seen where they end up eventually.