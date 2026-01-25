(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur have been quite poor defensively this season, and they are looking to improve in that area with the signing of Alessandro Buongiorno.

The 26-year-old defender has had a mixed time at the Italian club, and Tottenham are hoping to secure his signature, according to Calciomercato. It will be interesting to see if Antonio Conte is willing to let the player leave and join his former club. Buongiorno could be a useful player for the Italian champions, having featured 25 times across all competitions.

Spurs could make Alessandro Buongiorno move

The report claims Tottenham could submit an official offer for the player, especially if they lose Radu Dragusin.

Napoli will not want to lose a player like him in the middle of the season. Meanwhile, the Italian International is a versatile player capable of playing in central defence and left back.

He has a contract with the Italian club until 2029, and Napoli are under no pressure to sanction his departure in the middle of the season.

Tottenham might have to make a strong offer to get the deal done. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal to close the deal.

Buongiorno to leave?

Buongiorno is playing for one of the best teams in his country, and he is fighting for major trophies with Napoli. He has no reason to leave the club, and it remains to be seen whether he is prepared to force an exit.

Tottenham needs to tighten up at the back if they want to do well during the second half of the campaign. They are struggling right now, and they need to bounce back strongly.

They are 14th in the Premier League table right now, and they have already let in 31 goals in 23 league matches. They simply cannot expect to secure European qualification for the next season with their current defensive performance.