Tottenham manager Thomas Frank looks on

Tottenham manager Thomas Frank is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing first half of the season.

The former Brentford manager has failed to get the best out of his team, and the North London outfit is looking at a potential replacement. According to Fichajes, they have identified the former Barcelona manager, Xavi Hernandez, as a strong candidate to take over.

Spurs board keen on Xavi

They believe that the Spanish manager will bring greater control and a clearer vision to their style of play. Tottenham have struggled to dominate games, and the arrival of Xavi could help in that regard. The Spaniard introduced a more recognisable style of attacking football at Barcelona with greater organisation and possession, and Spurs could use those qualities right now.

The report claims that the club hierarchy is looking to build a solid project for the future and believes the former Barcelona manager could be the ideal leader for them. He has won La Liga with Barcelona.

Xavi Hernandez to revive Spurs?

Tottenham hierarchy believes the team has stagnated under Thomas Frank and is seriously concerned about the situation. The recent results have been quite poor, and Tottenham have not shown any signs of progress. They have quality players at their disposal, but the manager has not been able to bring out their best. It will be interesting to see if the London club is willing to make a change in the middle of the season. Frank will certainly be desperate to hold onto his job, and he will look to prove himself at Tottenham. It remains to be seen whether he has given the opportunity to turn things around.

Tottenham are in real danger of missing out on European football next season, and it remains to be seen whether the club hierarchy is willing to take that risk by persisting with the current manager.