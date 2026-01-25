Not Robertson: Tottenham ready to make offer for 'exceptional' Liverpool player

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Tottenham have reportedly intensified their interest in Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, with the North London club exploring the possibility of a late-window move as part of their broader push to strengthen the squad.



Spurs’ interest comes alongside their ongoing pursuit of Andy Robertson, signalling a bold effort to lure two established Liverpool stars to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Liverpool insider DaveOCKOP claims Tottenham are preparing an initial £30 million bid for Jones before the transfer deadline.

Tottenham admire Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones

The 24-year-old has long been admired by Spurs’ recruitment team, and new assistant coach John Heitinga, who previously worked under Arne Slot at Feyenoord, is said to hold both Jones and Robertson in particularly high regard.

However, Liverpool are unlikely to entertain such an offer. Jones remains a valued member of the squad under Slot, and with the midfielder still developing into a more complete and tactically mature player, the Reds will demand a significantly higher fee to even consider negotiations.

Jurgen Klopp has described Jones as an ‘exceptional’ player in the past.

Reds could step up interest in Adam Wharton

There is also a wider subplot developing. Should Liverpool eventually sanction Jones’ sale, though unlikely, sources indicate it could accelerate Liverpool’s summer move for Adam Wharton, the Crystal Palace midfielder Slot views as a future centrepiece of his system.

While Spurs’ interest in Jones is genuine, Liverpool’s reluctance means any deal will require a substantially improved offer and even then, Slot’s stance could make negotiations nearly impossible.

Still, Tottenham’s ambition in targeting two of Liverpool’s most experienced players show their intent to reshape the squad with proven Premier League quality.

