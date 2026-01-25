Patrick Dorgu celebrating his goal (Footage via Sky Sports)

Manchester United have completely turned the tide at the Emirates Stadium, taking a 2-1 lead over Arsenal courtesy of a sensational strike from Patrick Dorgu.

The hosts initially took control when Lisandro Martinez inadvertently turned the ball into his own net in the first half.

But Arsenal’s advantage was short-lived. United responded with intent, and Bryan Mbeumo pounced on a defensive lapse to level the contest before the break.

Just five minutes into the second half, the moment of the match arrived.

Patrick Dorgu met the ball on the half-volley from outside the box and unleashed a ferocious strike that flew into the top corner, sending the Man United fans in frenzy.

From 1-0 down to firmly in control, Michael Carrick’s United are suddenly in the driver’s seat in North London.

Patrick Dorgu, that is SENSATIONAL! ? pic.twitter.com/3iQZrGVjQ4 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 25, 2026

Dorgu thriving in new role at left-wing under Michael Carrick

The Danish international is rapidly becoming Manchester United’s man for the big occasion.

His stunner at the Emirates makes it two goals in two consecutive Premier League matches, following his goal against Man City last weekend.

Much of Dorgu’s explosive form can be credited to a tactical masterstroke by new interim manager Michael Carrick.

Signed primarily as a left-back, Dorgu has been unleashed further up the pitch, a move that is paying dividends.

Carrick has recognised that Dorgu’s pace, power, and shooting ability were being stifled in a traditional defensive role.

By deploying him as an out-and-out winger, Carrick has freed him from deep defensive responsibilities, allowing him to press high and isolate full-backs one-on-one.

The “new role” allows Dorgu to occupy the half-spaces and drive into the box, much like Gareth Bale’s evolution from full-back to winger.