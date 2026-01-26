'Absolutely not' - Roy Keane makes audacious Carrick claim after Man United win vs Arsenal

Roy Keane on Sky Sports. (Image credit: Sky Sports)

Roy Keane has poured cold water on the growing calls for Michael Carrick to be appointed Manchester United’s next permanent manager, insisting the former midfielder is not the right man to lead the club long-term.



Carrick, who took over on an interim basis following the dismissal of Rúben Amorim earlier this year, has enjoyed a remarkable start, yet Keane remains unconvinced.

Since stepping into the role, Carrick has delivered two of United’s most impressive performances of the season, back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, the top two teams in the Premier League.

His side not only beat them,they outplayed both, showcasing a newfound structure, intensity, and tactical maturity that had been missing for much of the campaign.

Those wins propelled Man United back into the top four, injecting belief into a squad that looked directionless just weeks earlier.

Roy Keane is still not convinced with Michael Carrick

But despite the momentum, Keane, never one to mince words, believes that Carrick should not be considered for the job permanently.

Speaking on Sky Sports, he said, as reported by The Standard:

“Two great performances but anyone can win two games.

“If United win every game until the end of the season, I still wouldn’t be giving him the job. I still wouldn’t be convinced he’s the man for the job. Absolutely not.

“They need a bigger and better manager. The size of the club and the challenges they face over the next few years, you want a manager who you feel can get them winning league titles.

“Are we going to sit here and believe Michael Carrick can get United winning league titles? It’s not enough for me. I don’t believe he is the man to get them winning league titles.”

Keane believes Man United need a proven manager

Keane’s stance stems from his belief that Man United need a proven, elite-level manager to navigate the club’s long-term rebuild, someone with the experience and pedigree to challenge Manchester City, Arsenal, and Liverpool over multiple seasons.

While Carrick has impressed in the short term, Keane argues that the scope of United’s ambitions requires a manager already established at the highest tier.

Carrick, meanwhile, has remained focused on the job at hand, insisting he is not thinking about his future beyond the end of the season.

For now, Carrick’s performances speak louder than any speculation. Whether he proves Keane wrong in the coming months remains to be seen.

