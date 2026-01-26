(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly making significant strides in their pursuit of Crystal Palace’s midfield sensation Adam Wharton, as Arne Slot looks to secure a long-term anchor for the Reds’ engine room.

The 21-year-old England international has emerged as one of the most exciting young talents in European football, and Anfield now appears to be his most likely destination.

The move would represent a major statement of intent for the Premier League holders, who are keen to bolster their midfield options with high-caliber technical quality.

Adam Wharton to Liverpool getting closer

The transfer buzz reached a fever pitch following recent updates from respected journalist Nicolò Schira.

Taking to X, Schira revealed that the deal is gaining serious momentum, stating: “Adam #Wharton is getting closer to #Liverpool from #CrystalPalace. The midfielder has already given his availability to join #LFC with a 5-years contract.”

This breakthrough suggests that personal terms may not be an obstacle, as Wharton has reportedly signaled his desire to move to Merseyside.

While Crystal Palace are expected to hold out for a massive fee, rumored to be between £80 million and £100 million, Liverpool’s early groundwork could see them steal a march on their rivals before the summer window officially opens.

Wharton is one of the most highly sought-after players in the Premier League

It is no surprise that Liverpool are pushing hard for Wharton’s signature. Since his move from Blackburn Rovers, the midfielder has been a revelation at Selhurst Park, ranking in the top 10% of Premier League midfielders for tackles, recoveries, and possession won in the final third this season.

His top-level football intelligence, as described by former England boss Gareth Southgate, has attracted a queue of elite suitors.

Manchester United had identified him as a priority to replace the departing Casemiro, while Real Madrid, Tottenham, and Newcastle have all been credited with interest.