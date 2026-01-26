Amad Diallo mocks Arsenal fan on social media after dramatic win for Man United

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Manchester United winger Amad Diallo wasted no time firing back at Arsenal supporters on social media after the Red Devils secured a thrilling 3–2 victory over the Gunners on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who started the match under interim manager Michael Carrick, delivered one of his most confident performances of the season and followed it up with some pointed online banter that quickly went viral.

Before the game, an Arsenal fan had confidently posted on X:

“Arsenal are winning 4–0, they just sent me the script.”

But when the final whistle blew at the Emirates, confirming a dramatic Manchester United win, Amad struck back.

Posting the score graphic alongside the caption: “Enjoy KID”

Man United star Amad Diallo did not hold back

Moments later, the same Arsenal supporter responded with, “don’t tweet me ever again.”



Amad doubled down, replying:

“Your only hope is corner. Be humble KID.”

Your only hope is corner🤣 Be humble KID 🤫 — Amad (@Amaddiallo_19) January 25, 2026

The line quickly spread across football social media, with United fans celebrating the winger’s boldness and Arsenal fans accusing him of overstepping the line.

Regardless, it added extra spice to what has become one of the Premier League’s most heated modern rivalries.

While the online exchanges grabbed headlines, the match itself was equally dramatic.

Carrick’s team make a statement against Arsenal

It was Arsenal’s first home defeat of the season, a major psychological blow for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The win helped United climbing to fourth place, a remarkable turnaround considering their struggles under former manager Rúben Amorim.

Carrick’s impact has been immediate. United are playing with more discipline, structure, and self-belief, and wins over City and Arsenal in the space of a week show how dramatically fortunes have changed.

Despite the loss, Arsenal remain top of the Premier League, though their lead has now been cut to four points after Manchester City and Aston Villa both secured wins.

