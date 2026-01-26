Sources: Aston Villa & Crystal Palace monitor in-form Premier League playmaker

(Photo by Daniela Porcelli/Getty Images)

Contract negotiations between Fulham and Harry Wilson have been temporarily paused, opening the door for several Premier League clubs to explore a potential move for the Welsh international.

Wilson is attracting serious interest from across the league, with Everton considered the most serious suitor at this stage.

Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the situation closely, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Fulham tabled an offer to extend Wilson’s contract back in November, but discussions have slowed considerably in recent weeks.

Harry Wilson is carefully assessing his options

The winger’s representatives are believed to be assessing the market, especially as uncertainty grows over the future of Fulham manager Marco Silva, whose own contract is nearing its expiry.

Wilson is reluctant to commit long-term until he has clarity on whether Silva will remain at Craven Cottage beyond this season.

This hesitation has alerted rival clubs to Wilson’s potential availability. Fulham remain keen to tie him down, but the situation is now delicate.

If no progress is made this month, the summer transfer window could turn into a highly competitive race for his signature, particularly if Fulham decide to cash in.

Aston Villa & Palace emerge as suitors for Wilson

Aston Villa and Crystal Palace view him as a reliable, experienced winger who could offer immediate attacking quality.

The 28-year-old has scored nine goals and provided five assists for Fulham in all competitions this season.

While a formal bid this month would not be surprising, sources suggest a summer move appears more likely, especially given the uncertainty around Silva’s future.

Until Fulham resolve their managerial situation, Wilson’s contract saga is expected to drag on.

