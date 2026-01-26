Barca midfielder open to Man United move as search for Casemiro replacement intensifies

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have identified Marc Casado as a potential summer signing, with Football Insider reporting that the Barcelona midfielder is open to pushing for a move to Old Trafford.

The 22-year-old has emerged as one of several options being considered by United as they prepare for the departure of Casemiro, who will leave the club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Midfield reinforcements have become the top priority for Man United this year.

With Casemiro’s exit confirmed and ongoing inconsistency in midfield, the club is determined to reshape the centre of the pitch with younger, more dynamic talent.

Man United have made midfield signing their priority

United have been linked with a string of emerging Premier League midfielders, including Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace), Carlos Baleba (Brighton), and João Gomes (Wolves) but Casado’s name has now entered the conversation with increasing prominence.

Casado has found opportunities extremely limited at Barcelona. The midfielder has played only 634 minutes of La Liga action for the Spanish giants this season.

Despite impressing coaches with his positional intelligence, ball-winning ability, and composure in possession, competition in Barcelona’s midfield remains fierce, with the likes of Pedri, Gavi, Frenkie de Jong, and Fermin López occupying the key roles.

As a result, Casado is now believed to be actively seeking more consistent senior minutes, something Man United could realistically offer.

Marc Casado has impressed the Red Devils

His profile matches closely with what United are looking for, a young, energetic defensive midfielder capable of anchoring the midfield, progressing the ball, and pressing aggressively.

Man United see Casado as a crucail opportunity, particularly given Barcelona’s financial constraints and the player’s desire for a bigger role.

With the Catalan club needing to offload players to manage salary limits and squad size, United believe they may be able to negotiate a favourable deal.

His interest in the move is described as “genuine,” with the player reportedly viewing United as a club where he could play regularly and continue improving at the highest level.

