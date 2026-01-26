(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Manchester United have been put on red alert following reports that Chelsea superstar Cole Palmer is open to a sensational summer switch to Old Trafford.

The 23-year-old, who has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best players since leaving Manchester City, is reportedly unsettled in London and keen on a return to the North West.

According to The Sun, the Wythenshawe-born forward is struggling with homesickness and “misses his hometown,” frequently travelling back to Manchester to visit friends and family.

This development has sparked hope within the United hierarchy that they could lure the England international to the Theatre of Dreams in what would be a blockbuster transfer.

Cole Palmer is unsettled at Chelsea

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension last season that ties him to Stamford Bridge until 2033, sources close to the player suggest his long-term future may lie away from the capital.

The Sun claims that while Palmer is looking for a route back to Manchester, he would “not entertain” a return to Manchester City while Pep Guardiola remains in charge.

This stance leaves Manchester United in pole position. The report adds that Palmer would “welcome any interest” from the Red Devils, viewing them as the ideal destination to settle back into life in the North West.

Boyhood Man United fan

The potential move is further fueled by Palmer’s childhood allegiance. It is an open secret that the forward grew up supporting Manchester United, idolising Wayne Rooney despite coming through the academy ranks of their city rivals.

The emotional pull of playing for his boyhood club, combined with the presence of United technical director Jason Wilcox, who knows Palmer well from their time together at City’s academy, could be decisive factors in any negotiations.

Palmer’s incredible stats since joining from Man City

Losing Palmer would be a catastrophic blow for Chelsea. Since his £42.5m move in September 2023, he has been nothing short of a revelation.

In 110 appearances for the Blues, Palmer has racked up a staggering 48 goals and 29 assists, carrying the team’s attack through turbulent periods.

His output has made him arguably the most valuable asset at Stamford Bridge, with his ‘Cold Palmer’ celebration becoming a trademark of Chelsea’s recent successes.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has dismissed speculation

The fresh rumors come just days after newly appointed Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior attempted to quash speculation regarding his star man.

Speaking to the press, Rosenior insisted: “I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems very, very happy to be here. He is a huge part of our plans in the long term.”

However, with United reportedly ready to test Chelsea’s resolve and the player’s personal preference now public knowledge, Rosenior may face a fight to keep his talisman when the summer window opens.