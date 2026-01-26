Crystal Palace agree to let defender leave the club before deadline day

(Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly ready to loan out defender Chadi Riad amid growing interest from Sheffield United, according to journalist Alan Nixon.



The 22-year-old centre-back, who arrived at Selhurst Park in 2024 for an initial £14 million, has struggled for regular minutes this season, prompting Palace to consider a temporary move aimed at helping him regain form and confidence.

Riad remains under contract with Palace until 2029, meaning the club still view him as a long-term asset.

However, with opportunities limited under manager Oliver Glasner, a loan spell is seen as the most beneficial next step in his development.

Crystal Palace ready to offload defender Chadi Riad

Palace believe that consistent Championship football could accelerate his progress far more effectively than sporadic Premier League appearances.

The Eagles have already undergone significant defensive restructuring this season, the most notable being the sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City in a major January transfer.

With further changes expected as Glasner reshapes the squad, Riad has emerged as the next likely departure, though only on a temporary basis, unlike Guehi.

Sheffield United, meanwhile, appear to be the frontrunners to secure his signature for the remainder of the campaign.

The Blades desperately need reinforcements at the back as they attempt to climb away from the lower reaches of the Championship table.

Riad can add defensive depth and quality to Sheffield United

Riad is seen as a player who could add composure and ball-playing quality to Wilder’s back line.

His experience at both La Liga and Premier League level, paired with his potential, makes him an attractive short-term solution as Sheffield United try to stabilise their season.

For Palace, allowing Riad to leave on loan offers a chance for him to gain the consistent playing time he has been denied in London.

With the club entering a transitional phase under Glasner, the Moroccan defender’s temporary exit could also help streamline the squad while preparing him for a bigger role next season.

