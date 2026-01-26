(Photo by Lee Parker - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Aston Villa appear prepared to sell Emiliano Martinez this January, according to Football Insider.

Despite being a fan favorite and a pivotal figure in the club’s recent resurgence, fresh reports suggest that the Midlands club may be willing to sanction a departure for the Argentine shot-stopper.

Emiliano Martinez, widely considered one of the best in his position globally, could be available for a fee that represents significant value in the modern transfer market, potentially sparking a fierce battle for his signature.

Emiliano Martinez available for just £40m

Speaking on Football Insider’s Transfer Insider podcast, transfer expert Pete O’Rourke provided insight into the developing situation.

He suggested that Martinez’s departure has been on the cards for some time.

While a move didn’t materialise then, O’Rourke highlighted Inter Milan as a likely suitor, given that their current goalkeeper, Yann Sommer, is nearing the end of his contract. However, the financial aspect is key.

While he noted that Martinez is one of the “big earners” at Villa, which could complicate a move to Italy, the £40m valuation makes him an enticing prospect for Premier League rivals with deeper pockets.

He said: “We thought he was going to leave in the summer window, we had those scenes in the last game of the season at Villa Park. “Obviously a move didn’t materialise in the summer window, but he’s one of the top goalkeepers in the world and its no surprise clubs are looking at him. “We know that Inter Milan are going to be in the market for a new goalkeeper come next summer because Yan Sommer is out of contract and Martinez would tick a lot of boxes for them. “It won’t be an easy deal to do due to probably the fee Villa would look for him would be pretty high. “He’s under contract until 2029 so you’d be looking around £30-40million plus probably for a player like Martinez, who is one of the big earners at Villa Park. “Wages could be an issue for them as well in that respect but I’m sure a project like Inter will be appealing to somebody like Martinez.“

Manchester United have a long-standing interest in Emiliano Martinez

While Inter Milan are monitoring the situation, Manchester United have been strongly linked with the Argentine since several transfer windows.

In fact, in the summer, Ruben Amorim wanted to sign him in the summer as well but the club hierarchy ended up going with Senne Lammens.

The Red Devils have faced ongoing scrutiny regarding their defensive stability, and the opportunity to sign a Premier League-proven goalkeeper with a winning mentality is reportedly highly attractive to the hierarchy at Old Trafford.

United’s interest stems from Martinez’s ability to organise a defense and his distribution skills, which fit the modern style of play.

If Villa are indeed holding out for £40m, it is a figure that United could comfortably meet, potentially allowing them to hijack any plans Inter Milan may have for the summer.

Martinez would be a world-class signing

There is little debate regarding Martinez’s pedigree. As O’Rourke stated, “He’s one of the top goalkeepers in the world and it’s no surprise clubs are looking at him.”

Since joining Villa, Martinez has elevated his game to new heights, culminating in his legendary performance for Argentina in Qatar, where his penalty shootout heroics secured the World Cup.

His leadership, commanding box presence, and elite shot-stopping ability make him a transformative signing for any club.

Securing a player of his status, one who guarantees points on his own. for a fee in the region of £40m would be widely regarded as the bargain of the summer.