Harry Maguire set to be offered Premier League lifeline by London club in the summer

West Ham United are preparing to revive their long-standing interest in Harry Maguire ahead of the summer transfer window, with Football Insider reporting that the club are hopeful of securing the Manchester United defender on a free transfer.



The Hammers came close to signing Maguire during David Moyes’ tenure, only for the move to collapse late in negotiations.

Now, with his contract at Old Trafford nearing its end, West Ham believe this summer represents their best chance yet to bring him to London Stadium.

Maguire, who joined Manchester United from Leicester City in 2019 for a world-record fee for a defender, is widely expected to leave the club at the end of the season.

Harry Maguire has been in fine form this season

Despite facing heavy criticism during difficult periods of his United career, the 32-year-old has experienced a remarkable resurgence, becoming one of the side’s most reliable and influential performers.

Under Michael Carrick, Maguire has enjoyed a return to form, displaying the leadership, aerial dominance, and defensive organisation that once made him a key figure for club and country.

His recent performances have been particularly impressive, upon returning from injury, he played pivotal roles in back-to-back victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, two of the strongest teams in the league.

Maguire stats in the win against Arsenal

Stat Value Match Arsenal vs Manchester United Date 25 January 2026 Result Won 3-2 Minutes Played 90 Rating 8/10 Goals 0 Assists 0 Blocks 1 Aerial Duels Won 4 Pass Accuracy 86%

His resurgence has not only silenced critics but also reignited discussion about his value at the highest level.

Despite this upturn in form, uncertainty continues to surround his long-term future.

Man United could look to replace Maguire with a younger CB

With Man United planning a major squad overhaul and multiple defensive reinforcements expected to arrive, Maguire may find himself surplus to requirements regardless of his recent performances.

West Ham see Maguire as a high-value, bargain addition to their backline, especially given their need for experience and leadership in defense.

For Maguire, the move could represent the chance to start a new chapter in his career, potentially securing regular game time and a leading role at another Premier League club.

His professionalism, resilience, and ability to bounce back from adversity have earned him respect within the dressing room at United, qualities West Ham believe would significantly strengthen their squad.

