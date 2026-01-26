(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Juventus have reportedly reignited their interest in Tottenham loanee Randal Kolo Muani, making a direct approach to the player’s camp within the last 24 hours.

The French striker, currently on a season-long loan from PSG, has emerged as a shock target for the Serie A giants as they look to bolster their attack before the window shuts.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Juventus are keen to bring the forward back to Italy, where he spent part of last season on loan. However, the deal faces significant hurdles.

Romano explained on YouTube: “Juventus have called about Randal Kolo Muani in the last 24 hours. However there are 2 problems that make a deal complicated: Thomas Frank doesn’t want to lose any more players, and relations between Juventus and PSG are frosty after tense summer negotiations for Kolo Muani, so PSG aren’t enthusiastic about the idea of negotiating with them again.”

Randal Kolo Muani’s time at Tottenham

Since arriving in North London on Deadline Day in September 2025, Kolo Muani’s stint at Tottenham has been marred with injuries and poor form.

Brought in by Thomas Frank to add versatility to a frontline featuring Dominic Solanke and Mohammed Kudus, the 27-year-old has struggled to find consistent end product in the Premier League.

Kolo Muani’s 2025/26 Stats for Tottenham:

Appearances: 23 (across all competitions)

Goals: 2

Assists: 3

Key Moment: Both of his goals came in a dramatic Champions League clash against his parent club, PSG, in November.

Despite his solitary goal-scoring outing coming in Europe, and a goal drought in the Premier League extending to 15 matches, Thomas Frank reportedly does not want to lose anymore players.

With injuries plaguing Spurs’ attacking options, the manager’s refusal to sanction an early termination of the loan shwos Kolo Muani’s importance to the team’s depth, even if his output has been underwhelming.