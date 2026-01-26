(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially confirmed they have agreed a deal in principle to sign the highly-rated Ifeanyi Ndukwe from Austria Vienna.

The move, which remains subject to international clearance, marks another strategic signing for the Reds as they continue to prioritise the recruitment of elite young talent from across the continent.

The club announced that the defender will remain in Austria for the remainder of the current campaign before linking up with the Liverpool U21 squad in the summer of 2026.

Who is Ifeanyi Ndukwe?

Ndukwe has rapidly become one of the most talked-about defensive prospects in European football.

Currently 17 years old, the center-back will turn 18 in March, clearing the way for his move to Merseyside.

Ndukwe’s reputation skyrocketed during the 2025 U17 World Cup in Qatar. He was a cornerstone of the Austrian side that reached the final, appearing in all but one of their matches as they finished as runners-up to Portugal.

His performances, including a notable goal in a 4-0 thrashing of England, caught the attention of scouts from several top-tier clubs, including Inter Milan and various Bundesliga sides.

At the club level, Ndukwe has been a mainstay for Austria Vienna’s reserve side, the “Young Violets,” in the Austrian second division.

His technical composure and physical dominance have already seen him integrated into the senior setup, appearing on the matchday bench nine times this season.

Ndukwe will not solve Liverpool’s urgent centre-back need

While the signing is a significant coup for the academy, it is unlikely to provide immediate relief for Arne Slot’s senior squad.

Liverpool’s defensive depth has been a point of contention recently, with Virgil van Dijk turning 35 this year and Ibrahima Konaté’s contract situation remaining a topic of discussion.

Furthermore, the Reds have dealt with setbacks in the senior market, including a serious injury to summer signing Giovanni Leoni and a failed pursuit of Marc Guehi.

They also lost Joe Gomez to an injury against Joe Gomez, leaving Ibrahima Konate as the only option alongside Van Dijk.

Liverpool remain linked with Micky van de Ven but that is a move expected for the summer.

Because Ndukwe is slated to join the U21 squad initially, his arrival is a long-term “future-proofing” move rather than a January fix for the first team’s current defensive hurdles.

The deal, reportedly worth an initial £2.6 million, suggests Liverpool believe they have secured a world-class talent before his market value explodes. For now, however, the Anfield faithful must wait until next season to see the “Austrian giant” in action.