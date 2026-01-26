(Photo by Sebastian Frej/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest have stunned the Premier League with a bold £35million approach for Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, igniting what promises to be one of the most contentious transfer sagas of the winter window.

According to a report by The Athletic, Forest have formally tabled a £35m bid to bring the in-form Frenchman to the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest make shock bid for Jean-Philippe Mateta

The move signals serious intent from Forest, who are looking to bolster their attacking line for the second half of the season.

While the bid is significant, report suggests that personal terms will not be a hurdle, with the 28-year-old reportedly open to the switch.

However, negotiations between the clubs remain the sticking point. The report states that Palace have made it clear they will not be bullied into a sale; the Eagles have set a strict valuation of approximately £40m and have insisted they will only sanction the departure if they can secure an immediate replacement.

The report further adds that the south London club is already exploring contingency plans, with Wolves’ Jorgen Strand Larsen identified as a primary target.

What makes the potential transfer controversial

What makes this negotiations particularly controversial is the recent animosity between the two club hierarchies.

Relations have been frosty, to say the least, following a bitter off-pitch dispute last season.

Tensions boiled over after Nottingham Forest lodged a formal complaint to UEFA regarding Crystal Palace’s breach of the multi-club ownership rules.

The fallout from that investigation ultimately costing the club their place in the Europa League, with Nottingham Forest taking their place.

Whether Palace are willing to do business with the club responsible for their Europa League exile remains to be seen.

Crystal Palace can not afford to lose Mateta mid-season

It has been a difficult month for Crystal Palace. The Frenchman has been the Glasner’s best attacker since last season.

He scored an incredible 17 goals in 46 games last season, helping Palace to a historic season.

This season he has continued his form with 10 goals so far, taking his overall tally for the club to 56 goals and 13 assists.

Palace have already sold Marc Guehi to Manchester City this month, which resulted in a backlash from the manager himself, who publicly slammed the club hierarchy for abandoning the team.

The aftermath of transfer saw Glasner announce that he will leave the club at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Adam Wharton is closing in on a move to Liverpool as well.

With Mateta’s future at the club also uncertain amid interest from Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest, things do not look too bright from Steve Parish’s side.