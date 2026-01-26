Playmaker claims he is very happy after leaving West Ham

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

West Ham United midfielder Guido Rodríguez has expressed his excitement after touching down in Spain to complete his transfer to Valencia.



The 31-year-old, who joined West Ham last summer, is now set to finalise a short-term deal that will keep him at Mestalla until the end of the season.

Valencia have been in negotiations with West Ham for several weeks, pushing to secure Rodríguez as part of their January reshuffle.

Guido Rodriguez is happy to leave West Ham United

Rodríguez confirmed his delight upon arrival, telling El Chiringuito TV, as reported by Inside Futbol:

“I am very happy. Valencia is a very big club. I spoke with [Carlos] Corberan.”

The Argentine midfielder will be joining a Valencia side in desperate need of stability.

The club are locked in a tense relegation battle, sitting just four points above 18th-placed Alavés and having managed only five wins in 21 league matches.

With creativity and midfield balance lacking throughout the campaign, Rodríguez is expected to play a crucial role in shoring up the spine of the team.

West Ham have been active in the January market, bringing in Pablo and Taty Castellanos to strengthen their attack.

Nuno Espirito Santo is determined to reshape the squad and add experienced, disciplined players capable of navigating the pressures of a relegation fight.

Hammers are looking for more January additions

Rodríguez’s departure creates valuable squad space and reduces the wage bill, allowing room for targeted reinforcements.

The Hammers have been linked with several midfield and attacking options, and offloading fringe players has become essential to their strategy.

Rodríguez had attracted interest from elsewhere, too. Grêmio made enquiries as part of their efforts to strengthen their midfield ranks, while reports in Italy suggested Juventus were considering a loan proposal.

However, Valencia acted decisively and were able to satisfy both the Hammers and the player, securing a move that now places Rodríguez at the heart of their survival mission.

