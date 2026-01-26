Premier League defender open to Anfield move to replace Robertson at Liverpool

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly preparing a renewed push to sign Fulham and USMNT left-back Antonee Robinson, according to TeamTalk.



The 28-year-old defender has long been admired at Anfield, and with Andy Robertson in advanced talks with Tottenham, Liverpool are now accelerating plans to bring Robinson to Merseyside before the end of the January transfer window.

Robinson was firmly on Liverpool’s radar last summer, but the club ultimately opted to sign Milos Kerkez as a long-term left-back option.

However, the Reds now view a Robinson-Kerkez partnership as the ideal structural setup for the left side of their defense.

Liverpool have identified Robertson’s replacement

With Robertson potentially departing after nine seasons at Anfield, Slot and the club’s sporting directors believe Robinson offers the perfect combination of Premier League experience and tactical suitability.

The American international has quietly become one of the most reliable full-backs in the Premier League over the past two seasons.

His elite pace, strong defensive recoveries, and improved delivery in the final third have made him an impressive performer in a Fulham side that has exceeded expectations under Marco Silva.

Robinson ranks among the league’s best defenders for progressive carries, defensive duels won, and interceptions.

Sources close to Robinson indicate that he is very keen on joining Liverpool, viewing the move as a major step forward in his career.

Antonee Robinson is open to Anfield move

The chance to compete for trophies, play European football, and grow under a top-level coaching setup is thought to appeal strongly to the USMNT star.

Fulham, however, remain in a strong position. Robinson is under contract until 2028, and Silva has repeatedly emphasised the importance of keeping his core squad intact.

Robertson, one of the club’s modern icons and arguably the Premier League’s best left-back of the past decade, could depart as part of a major squad refresh designed to support Slot’s long-term vision.

A move for Robinson would mark a significant step in that evolution. If Liverpool can strike a deal with Fulham, they will secure a player entering his peak years.

