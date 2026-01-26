'Very, very happy to be here' - Rosenior shuts down exit reports of Chelsea star

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior has dismissed growing speculation surrounding Cole Palmer’s future, insisting the England international is “very, very happy” at Stamford Bridge despite reports linking him with a possible move to Manchester United.



Speaking to the media, Rosenior made it clear that Palmer remains central to Chelsea’s long-term project and is not seeking an exit.

Recent reports suggested that United were monitoring the 23-year-old’s situation following a period of injury struggles.

Liam Rosenior is confident of keeping Palmer at Chelsea

However, Rosenior was quick to shut down any suggestion that Palmer is unsettled or considering a transfer.

“I’ve had numerous conversations with Cole and he seems, and is, very, very happy to be here,” Rosenior said, as reported by ESPN.

“He is a huge part of our long-term plans, he’s an outstanding player. Every player goes through difficult moments in their career with injuries, but that is no indication of his quality.”

Palmer, who joined Chelsea from Manchester City in a high-profile move in 2023, quickly became one of the Premier League’s nest young talents.

His creativity, sharp movement, and goalscoring touch saw him emerge as one of Chelsea’s most influential performers last season.

He helped them win the Conference League as well as the Club World Cup under the leadership of former manager Enzo Maresca.

The Blues star has struggled to peform this season

Although injuries have disrupted his rhythm this campaign, Palmer remains highly regarded inside the club. Chelsea see him as a foundational piece of their long-term rebuild under Rosenior.

Man United’s interest, while unsurprising given Palmer’s profile, is viewed internally at Chelsea as nothing more than opportunistic speculation.

With United undergoing their own restructuring and searching for creative reinforcements, Palmer naturally fits the type of player they would admire but Chelsea are adamant he is not for sale.

Palmer is part of Chelsea’s future, not a candidate for departure.

As the Blues continue their rebuild, the club remains committed to building around the young playmaker, ensuring that any rumours of a move to Old Trafford remain just that, rumours.

