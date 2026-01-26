(Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Tottenham are actively exploring a move for Bournemouth centre-back Marcos Senesi, with manager Thomas Frank looking to reshape his defensive unit ahead of next season.

The Argentine international is entering the final months of his contract at the Vitality Stadium and is fast emerging as one of the most attractive free-agent options in the Premier League.

With Senesi understood to have rejected multiple contract extension offers, Bournemouth are bracing themselves for his departure and Spurs are positioning themselves to strike.

Ben Jacobs confirms Tottenham’s interest in Marcos Senesi

Speaking on The Last Word On Spurs, respected journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed that Tottenham are closely monitoring Senesi’s situation.

However, Spurs face stiff competition.

European giants Juventus are tracking the defender, while Chelsea could also enter the race if their pursuit of Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet breaks down.

Jacobs said:

“From Tottenham’s perspective, there are a few defenders that they quite like. One is Marcos Senesi, and I would expect Tottenham to be in that conversation when he becomes a free agent during the summer.

Of course, there’ll be other clubs. Juventus are one of them. Chelsea might go down that route if Jeremy Jacquet doesn’t arrive. So that’s a name to keep an eye on.”

Crucially, Tottenham’s potential Champions League qualification, combined with the chance for Senesi to remain in the Premier League, could give Spurs a decisive edge.

Spurs need new centre-back amid uncertain futures

The interest in Senesi comes at a time of significant transition for the Tottenham backline.

Despite the club’s heavy investment in recent years, the defensive department remains a point of concern for Thomas Frank.

Radu Dragusin

The Romanian international is reportedly “desperate” to leave North London this January. After struggling for consistent minutes behind the preferred pairing of Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Dragusin has been heavily linked with a return to Italy, with AS Roma currently leading the chase for his signature.

Micky van de Ven

While a vital part of the starting XI, Van de Ven has attracted interest from Premier League champions Liverpool. His departure would leave a massive void on the left side of the central defense, a role Senesi is perfectly suited to fill.

Landing a defender of his calibre on a free transfer would represent exceptional business, particularly in a market where centre-backs command premium fees.

With rival interest intensifying and defensive changes looming, expect Tottenham to accelerate talks as they look to secure one of the summer’s smartest signings.