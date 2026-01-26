West Ham agree major sale as final payment of structure remains under negotiation

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

West Ham United have reportedly reached a €41.23 million agreement with Brazilian giants Flamengo for the transfer of midfielder Lucas Paquetá, according to ESPN Brasil.



The deal marks a major development in what has been an interesting transfer saga, bringing Paquetá closer to a long-anticipated return to Brazilian football.

While the fee has been agreed in full, the final hurdle concerns the payment schedule, a detail that has become the final sticking point between the clubs.

West Ham are pushing for the entire €41.23m to be paid within the next 12 months, wanting to secure the financial package quickly as they look to reinvest in their squad.

West Ham are discussing the structure of payment

Flamengo, meanwhile, are hopeful of negotiating a staggered payment plan, a common structure in South American transfers, especially for high-value deals.

Paquetá’s departure, once finalised, will end his turbulent spell in England. The Brazilian international arrived at West Ham in 2022 for a club-record fee and quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most technically gifted midfielders.

His creativity, flair, and improved work rate earned praise under both David Moyes and Julen Lopetegui.

He played a crucial role in West Ham’s Europa Conference League triumph and developed into a fan favourite at the London Stadium.

However, ongoing uncertainty surrounding his future has made his situation increasingly complex.

A return to Flamengo, where he first emerged as one of Brazil’s brightest young talents, provides Paquetá with an opportunity to reset his career in a familiar environment.

Brazilian club seem to be winning the race to sign Paqueta

Flamengo have been aggressive in their pursuit, supported by strong fan demand and their aim to assemble one of the most competitive squads in South America.

Paquetá has already given the green light to the move and is eager to rejoin his former club.

The midfielder sees Flamengo’s current project as ambitious and believes a return home could reignite his form ahead of future Brazil national team cycles.

For West Ham, finalising the payment structure is crucial. With several key areas needing reinforcement, the club views this transfer as an opportunity to generate immediate funds.

Although only minor contractual details remain, the move is edging closer with each passing day.

