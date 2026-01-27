Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United battles for possession with Martin Odegaard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on January 22, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are keeping tabs on the Freiburg midfielder Johan Manzambi.

The 20-year-old is highly rated in Germany and could cost around €55 million, according to Sportsboom. The Premier League clubs are keeping tabs on his situation, and they have been scouting him extensively. They believe that he could be the ideal addition for them in the middle of the park.

Manzambi is excellent defensively and equally good at driving the team forward and carrying the ball. He could develop into a complete central midfielder for all three clubs. Their asking price might seem expensive for the 20-year-old, but he has the potential to justify the investment in future.

Arsenal wants to add more depth in the engine room, and they believe that the Swiss prodigy could be ideal for them. Similarly, Manchester United have been looking at Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba, but they are likely to be a lot more expensive. Chelsea needs more depth in the middle of the park as well.

It will be interesting to see which of the three clubs can get the deal done. The opportunity to join them will be exciting for Manzambi. It would be a huge step up in his career, and regular football in the Premier League could bring out the best in him. All three clubs have done well to grow young players over the years, and they could help him fulfil his potential.

Meanwhile, the player has been labelled as a “modern-day gladiator”, his physicality and technical attributes make him a good fit for English football, and he will look to hit the ground running if the move goes through.