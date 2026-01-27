Chelsea eyeing blockbuster move to reunite two of England's best attacking talents

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly preparing a move to bring Aston Villa attacking midfielder Morgan Rogers to Stamford Bridge, with TEAMtalk claiming the London club want to reunite Rogers with his close friend Cole Palmer.



The two Manchester-born talents came through the youth ranks together and have remained close, and Chelsea believe pairing them could unlock a new creative dimension in their attack.

Speculation around Palmer’s future intensified last week following reports that he was feeling homesick, triggering renewed links with Manchester United.

However, despite the noise, sources stress that the 23-year-old is not pushing for an exit.

Chelsea want to build the team around Cole Palmer

Chelsea plan to reassess his long-term situation in the summer but remain confident in keeping him and building the team around him.

Contrary to assumptions that Rogers might be targeted as a potential replacement for Palmer, Chelsea’s intention is the exact opposite.

As per TEAMtalk, the Blues want the pair to play together, seeing their strong relationship, on-field chemistry, and complementary playing styles as major assets for the club’s future.

Rogers has enjoyed a sharp rise in form since joining Aston Villa, flourishing under Unai Emery.

His ability to operate as an attacking midfielder, false winger, or advanced playmaker has caught the attention of top clubs in England.

Morgan Rogers has caught the attention of Blues officials

Chelsea view him as not only a valuable addition to their long-term squad project but also as a player who could get the best out of Palmer.

The pair’s shared footballing education at Manchester City has created a natural synergy, one Chelsea believe can translate into a dynamic creative partnership at Stamford Bridge.

Palmer, meanwhile, remains central to Chelsea’s rebuilding plans under Liam Rosenior. Despite recent injuries and speculation, he is regarded internally as one of the club’s most important long-term assets.

His immediate happiness at the club, confirmed by Rosenior himself, further supports the idea that Chelsea are planning to build around him rather than replace him.

