Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Real Madrid attacker Endrick.

The player has shown his quality during his loan spell at Lyon, and the Blues are keen to secure his signature in the future. They are prepared to spend close to €80 million to sign the Brazilian, according to Fichajes.

He has a contract with Real Madrid until 2030, and they are under no pressure to sell him. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can convince the Spanish club to sell the player.

Endrick is a top talent

The Brazilian struggled to secure regular game time at Real Madrid and needs to join a club where he can play more often. He has impressed during his loan spell, but he also needs to sort out his long-term future.

€80 million is a lot of money for a player who is not a guaranteed starter, and Real Madrid could be tempted if the offer is presented. They need to improve multiple areas of the squad, and the money from Endrick’s departure could be very useful for them.

Chelsea could groom Endrick into a star

Meanwhile, the Brazilian is regarded as a mercurial talent with a bright future, and he could become a superstar with the right guidance. Chelsea have done well to nurture young players in the past, and the Brazilian could develop into an asset for them.

The 19-year-old is a dynamic player who can operate in the wide areas as well as centrally.

The player is currently on loan at Lyon and has 4 goals and 1 assist in 3 matches with the French club. He managed to score a hat-trick as well. There is no doubt that he has the attributes to become a world-class player, and Chelsea would do well to secure his signature.