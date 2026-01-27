Chelsea plotting summer move for priority defensive target after change in plans

(Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Chelsea are stepping up their efforts to sign Stade Rennais centre-back Jérémy Jacquet in the summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.



The highly rated 20-year-old has become one of Europe’s most coveted young defenders, and Chelsea have moved early in an attempt to position themselves at the front of the queue.

With the club recently activating a recall clause to bring Aaron Anselmino back from his loan spell at Borussia Dortmund, they are willing to wait till the summer window ot isng Jacquet from Rennes.

Jacquet, who has impressed scouts across the continent with his athleticism, defensive intelligence, and composure on the ball, is viewed as a long-term investment capable of developing into a top-level Premier League centre-back.

Chelsea face competition to sign Rennes defender Jacquet

Rennes have gained a reputation for producing elite young talent, including Eduardo Camavinga, Jérémy Doku and Lesley Ugochukwu and Jacquet is widely considered the next high-ceiling defender to emerge from their academy.

Chelsea’s interest, however, comes in the midst of significant competition. Romano reports that Liverpool and Bayern Munich are also monitoring Jacquet closely, with both clubs keen to reinforce their defensive lines in the summer.

Liverpool’s transition under Arne Slot has placed greater emphasis on youth and tactical versatility at the back, while Bayern Munich’s long-term planning includes securing fresh defensive options.

Bringing Anselmino back from Dortmund is an early signal that the club is preparing for structural changes within the back line.

The Blues are prioritising young, elite-level centre-backs who can form the spine of their project for years to come.

Blues are pushing to beat competition to sign the defender

Jacquet’s profile fits that vision perfectly. Standing at around 6’3″, he is known for strong aerial ability, sharp anticipation, and mature distribution from the back.

Chelsea are expected to continue talks with Rennes in the coming weeks, with a formal push set for the summer transfer window.

Much will depend on the player’s preference, as well as whether Liverpool or Bayern escalate their interest with concrete offers.

With the Blues actively planning the next phase of their squad rebuild, signing Jacquet would represent another strong investment in the club’s future.

