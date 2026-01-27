(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Raheem Sterling has fallen out of favour at Chelsea, and he is expected to leave the club this month.

The player is no longer part of the London club’s first-team plans. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Chelsea are currently in talks with his representatives regarding a potential exit, and a deal may materialise before Monday’s deadline. It will be interesting to see if he can secure a move away from Chelsea and get his career back on track with regular football.

🚨🛑 Raheem Sterling, expected to leave Chelsea in the next days and ready to make his move soon. Chelsea and Sterling’s camp, in contact to find a solution before Monday as #CFC are prepared to let Raheem leave. Talks underway between parties. pic.twitter.com/5WKlNMPdf3 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 27, 2026

He is at the twilight stages of his career, and he needs to play more often. He will also look to be a part of the squad for the upcoming World Cup. He needs to play regularly during the second half of the campaign in order to cement his place in the England national team set-up.

Sitting on the sidelines at Chelsea will not appeal to the player, and he will look to prove his work at the highest level once again. There is no doubt that he was one of the best players in the Premier League during his time at Liverpool and Manchester City. However, his career has gone downhill since leaving Manchester City. He will look to get back to his best once again. Joining the right team could help him get his career back on track.

He is a dynamic attacker capable of slotting into multiple roles. He has tremendous winning experience as well. He could prove to be a very useful acquisition for the right team.

According to Sky Sports, Sterling is training away from the first-team squad, and he still has 18 months left to run on a contract worth more than £300,000 a week. The player is uninterested in leaving Chelsea on loan, and he wants a permanent exit.