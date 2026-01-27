Club legend coming back to manage Liverpool is now a 'genuine possibility'

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly weighing up a shock move to bring Steven Gerrard back to Anfield as an interim manager, should the club decide to dismiss under-fire head coach Arne Slot, according to TEAMtalk.



The Dutch manager, who impressed in his debut season, is now fighting to save his job as Liverpool endure one of the most disappointing title defenses in Premier League history.

Slot’s second campaign has been defined by inconsistency, poor defensive structure, and a visible lack of intensity, issues highlighted brutally in Liverpool’s latest defeat to Bournemouth, a result that once again exposed the fragility and disorganisation of a side that lifted the Premier League trophy last season.

While Slot still retains credit for guiding Liverpool to early success, patience is wearing thin.

Steven Gerrard is open to returning to Liverpool

As per the report, the Reds’ leadership has identified Gerrard as a “genuine possibility” should an interim appointment be needed before the end of the 2025/26 season.

Remarkably, the report claims Gerrard has already given his approval to take the job on a short-term basis, telling the club he is ready to step in immediately if required.

Gerrard remains one of Liverpool’s most iconic figures, revered by supporters for his remarkable playing career at Anfield.

Although his managerial journey has been mixed, successful at Rangers but less convincing during his brief Premier League spell with Aston Villa, his connection to the club and the respect he commands within Liverpool’s culture make him an attractive stabilising option in the eyes of decision-makers.

Reds are already making plans for life without Slot

The club’s hierarchy now accept the need for change, with concerns growing over morale, tactical fragmentation, and a lack of direction.

Liverpool know they cannot afford to drift further off the pace, especially with Champions League qualification hanging in the balance.

Whether Slot survives the coming weeks may depend entirely on results. But if the axe does fall, a familiar face could be waiting in the wings.

Liverpool officially announce the signing of new centre-back after Joe Gomez injury