Crystal Palace have sanctioned Marc Guehi’s departure and are looking to sign Charlie Cresswell as his replacement.

The 23-year-old defender has done quite well for the French outfit Toulouse, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to sanction his departure this month. According to Fabrizio Romano, they have already turned down a couple of proposals for the young defender. They do not want to lose the player in the middle of the season.

The 23-year-old has been hailed as an ‘indispensable’ asset for the French outfit.

However, Crystal Palace have made enquiries about the player and requested full details regarding a potential move. It remains to be seen whether they can submit an acceptable offer for the player this month. They need to tighten up at the back, and Cresswell would be a solid long-term acquisition. He has shown his ability in France, and he has the quality used to do well in England as well.

The opportunity to move to the Premier League will be exciting for the young defender. It would be a step up in his career. Crystal Palace are currently competing in Europe, and they have a talented team. He could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.

Guehi was a key player for the Eagles, and they need to replace him properly. Signing one of the finest young defenders in French football would be ideal. If they can sign him for a reasonable amount of money, the deal could look like a masterstroke in future.

Meanwhile, regular football in England could help the defender improve further and fulfil his potential.