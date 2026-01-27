Liverpool outcast to be offered lifeline by London club amid struggles this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fulham are monitoring Harvey Elliott’s situation closely as the 22-year-old’s loan spell at Aston Villa grows increasingly uncertain, according to a report from TEAMtalk.

The Liverpool midfielder, who moved to Villa Park in the summer in search of regular playing time, has struggled to make an impression under Unai Emery, prompting discussions about whether his loan could be cut short.

Elliott joined Aston Villa at the start of the season with the aim of securing consistent minutes ahead of the 2026 World Cup, believing Emery’s dynamic attacking system would complement his strengths.

Harvey Elliott has struggled at Aston Villa

However, the reality has been far more challenging. Despite Villa’s need for creative depth, Elliott has found opportunities limited.

His appearances have been sporadic, and he has struggled to establish a rhythm or influence matches in the way he did at Liverpool.

As a result, Elliott and his representatives are exploring alternative options for the remainder of the season.

Fulham, who are looking to bolster their attacking options heading into the second half of the campaign, have emerged as a serious contender.

The Cottagers are considering a short-term deal that would bring the young midfielder to Craven Cottage until the end of the season, offering him a fresh platform to rediscover form and confidence.

Elliott’s situation also reflects his broader struggle for game time at Liverpool under Arne Slot.

The Dutch manager made it clear that Elliott would not be a regular starter in the near term, prompting the player to seek a loan move elsewhere.

Liverpool are hoping to find a solution for Elliott

While the decision was intended to accelerate his development, his stint at Aston Villa has not unfolded as hoped.

Fulham, however, could represent a more natural fit. Under Marco Silva, the club has embraced talented young players and given them opportunities to play expressive, possession-based football.

With the January transfer window approaching its final phase, a decision on Elliott’s future is expected soon.

Villa are open to terminating the loan if a suitable destination is found, Liverpool are monitoring developments carefully, and Fulham remain poised to move quickly should the opportunity arise.

