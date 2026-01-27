Man United ready to start contract talks with player enjoying revival under Carrick

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo’s future at Manchester United is back on a positive trajectory after a turbulent period under former manager Ruben Amorim, during which the midfielder struggled for consistent minutes and his long-term role at Old Trafford was thrown into doubt.



Since Amorim’s dismissal, however, Mainoo has been restored to the starting XI by Michael Carrick, delivering standout performances against both Manchester City and Arsenal.

His resurgence has not only strengthened United’s midfield, but also reshaped the club’s plans for his future.

According to The Athletic, Man United are now ready to resume contract negotiations with the 20-year-old, whose current deal sees him earn around £20,000 per week, a figure far below what his performances increasingly merit.

Kobbie Mainoo struggled at Man United under Amorim

Talks had initially begun shortly after Mainoo signed renewed terms in February 2023, when he had made just two senior appearances. But as his role fluctuated under Amorim and his development stalled, discussions were paused.

Now, with Mainoo flourishing under Carrick and quickly re-establishing himself as one of United’s most important young players, the club are eager to secure his long-term commitment.

His current contract expires at the end of next season, though United retain an option that would allow them to extend it by a further year.

Even so, the club recognise the need to offer a new, improved deal that reflects both his growing influence and his rising market value.

United consider him a future asset

Mainoo’s form has not gone unnoticed beyond Old Trafford. Several Premier League clubs and European sides have been monitoring his situation over recent months, sensing a possible opportunity while he appeared out of favour.

With United undergoing a midfield rebuild, accelerated by Casemiro’s impending departure and ongoing struggles for consistency, Mainoo’s emergence as a reliable, composed, and tactically intelligent presence has been one of the few bright spots this season.

Many within the club view him as a potential long-term centrepiece of United’s midfield alongside future signings, including targets such as Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, and Elliot Anderson.

For the player, improved terms and renewed trust from the coaching staff mark a dramatic shift from the uncertainty he faced earlier in the campaign.

